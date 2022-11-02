Mathias Mpuuga, the Leader of the Opposition, has sought a full probe on the shooting of police officers at Busiika Police Station on October 30, 2022.

Unknown perpetrators shot and killed two police officers: Alex Wagaluka, the head of Busiika’s Criminal Investigations Department – CID, and Moses Ongol, a police policeman. The assailants took two firearms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adrian Ochom and Stephen Odama, two more police officers, were seriously injured in the incident and are admitted at Bombo Military Hospital.

The attack happened at around 7:30pm on October 31.

Mpuuga demanded answers from the government during plenary on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Is the country under attack? I saw the police spokesperson giving a nomenclature of a rebel group; we need a statement of what is happening in this country,” he said.

Mpuuga was also dissatisfied with the absence of the Prime Minister and some of her ministers from Parliament.

Speaker Anita Among rejected fears of a breakaway group forming and promised the House that the Prime Minister would make a statement to Parliament about the outcomes of the investigations as soon as feasible.

“Back to what the Leader of Opposition was saying, at least as far as I know, we still have government and we are not under attack,” she said

Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola condemned Monday’s attack, saying that it is senseless.

According to police reports, the perpetrators also attempted to burn many case files and the station before the fire was extinguished by the community at Busiika Town Council.

The attack came a few months after another attack by unknown assailants armed with machetes on a Fika Salaama checkpoint in Luweero in which a police officer was killed a gun stolen.