National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has committed to expanding its services to serve all people at 100% connectivity in the next 50 years of service.

Currently, the corporation’s customer base stands at 900,000 connections, serving approximately 18 million people in 262 towns across the country.

2022 marks 50 years of NWSC’s contribution to the government’s sustained efforts in promoting the country’s socioeconomic transformation and industrialisation growth.

To mark this milestone, the corporation is launching a series of celebratory activities throughout the month of November that will culminate in celebrations to be held at the Kololo Independence grounds, with President Museveni as the chief guest.

Flagging off the celebratory activities, NWSC board chairman Dr. Eng. Badru Kiggundu underscored some of the corporation’s achievements in the last 50 years.

These include: survival of the corporation during the economic turbulent times of 1970s and 1980s, increase in the number of towns served by the corporation from 3 to 263, increase in number of people served with pipe water from less than 200,000 to 18 million.

Other achievements are increase in pipe network length from less than 200kms to 22,000kms, increase in the number of customer connections from 10,000 to 900,000 and support to health improvement and industrial development of Uganda.

According to Kiggundu, the corporation has been able to achieve the above milestones through a series of internal reforms, focusing on the areas of infrastructure rehabilitation and development, information technology, performance management and operating systems, staff capacity building and training, legislative adjustments, key stakeholder collaborations, among others.

Kiggundu said President Museveni will unveil to the public some flagship water infrastructure projects that have been recently completed by NWSC and launch those that are in the pipeline for implementation.

NWSC managing director Dr Silver Mugisha attributed the corporation’s success to its hard working staff, customers, support from the government, ministry of Water and Environment among many other stakeholders.