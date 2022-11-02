President Yoweri Museveni has warned that none of his children will be allowed to divide his Rwakitura Country Ranch when he most likely goes to “heaven”.

President Museveni was speaking to an audience in Northern Uganda recently when he said Ugandans all over should consider the aspect of land while making wills for their children.

He used the example of his country ranch in Rwakitura, which he said will have to be maintained amongst all his children who can only own it by shares and as well transfer it to their children, such that the family wealth is consolidated.

He said that anyone of his children or relatives that divides the property will face the wrath of his ghost.

“Nobody will divide that Rwakitura unless they want to (force) my ghost to come from where it is,,” he said.

Museveni said that Ugandans all over should look forward to consolidating family wealth and avoiding splitting property.

“I am appealing to Ugandans that when we are making wills for your children, let us do what other people in advanced countries learnt long ago, the system of dividing land when u are going to heaven or hell is very dangerous for our future,” Museveni said.

“I propose a compromise which I use in my own family, when I go to heaven, when you come to Rwakitura it will still be there,” he added.

President Museveni has four children: Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Natasha Karugire, Diana Kyeremera Kamuntu and Patience Rwabogo.