Huawei, a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider has boosted the 2022 edition of the MTN Kampala Marathon with Shs 280 million towards child and maternal health care in Uganda.

The confirmation and official cheque handover ceremony took place at Huawei Uganda Offices at the Cube Building, Kisementi in Kampala.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Huawei Uganda has sponsored and participated in the MTN Marathon since 2012 under various themes from Run for Life, Run for water, Run for maternal care and this year run for babies where the proceeds from this year’s Marathon shall be used again to upgrade maternal and newborn facilities in health centers across Uganda,” said Gao Fei, managing director of Huawei Uganda.

“We have a slogan “A BETTER U FOR A BETTER UGANDA”, this contribution aligns with our Huawei Uganda slogan because when we have a better U which includes our mothers and little infants/babies, we will all have a better Uganda. This then explains why we have come out to continue to sponsor this marathon with 280 million Uganda shillings. We are sure that with this contribution, Uganda can only be a better place for the mothers and the babies we are running for this year,” he said.

Somdev Sen, the MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer, hailed Huawei for its partnership and continued support for the MTN Kampala Marathon over the years, that has greatly impacted communities across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I applaud Huawei for being a true partner who works with us across all our objectives and ambitions. Not only is Huawei working with us to create amazing technology and service platforms in terms of building the best-in-class connectivity, they have also stood by us firmly in our journey to create shared value by supporting the MTN Kampala Marathon for over 8 years,” said Somdev.

The 2022 edition of the MTN Kampala Marathon will be held on Sunday 20th November at the Kololo independence grounds under the theme “Run for babies”.

Runners will participate in the full marathon (42Km), half marathon (21Km), the 10Km race and the 5Km race. All the proceeds from this year’s Marathon shall go towards improving child and maternal health in four selected health centres across the country.