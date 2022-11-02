We live in a world where many of our everyday items are disposable. From cutlery to carrier bags, we throw away a lot of items that are harmful to the environment if not recycled properly.

Here are three effective ways to save the planet through your everyday habits;

Reuse your plastic for storage, watering plants or even house decorations. Things like jerry cans, chairs and plastic bottles make great home gardening while also saving the environment. These are a few great ways to reuse them for things other than their original purpose.

Buy less; The easiest way to avoid having too much plastic and polluting the environment is to buy less!

Recycle as much as you can. Single-use plastic bottles are designed for exactly that single use. Therefore, collect all the plastic you can no longer reuse and safely dispose of it in the right places. Many companies collect and recycle rubbish. Educate yourself on these as a way to save the environment.

Choose eco-friendly alternatives. This sounds like a hard thing to do, but everything takes time. It can be quite depressing when you first realise how much plastic you have in and around your home. It’s also depressing whenever you go into a supermarket and see shelf after shelf of plastic-wrapped goods. Plastic is hard to avoid, but fortunately, there are some sustainable, eco-friendly alternatives for common household items.

Some of the easiest eco-friendly swaps for common household items include Plastic Food Containers for Glass / Stainless Steel Containers, Disposable Coffee Cups for Reusable Coffee Cup, Bottled Water for Reusable Water Bottle, Plastic Produce Bags for Organic Cotton Mesh Bags, and many more do the job and last longest without damaging the environment.

However, remember that reusable is always best, so before you reach for any single-use item–plastic, invest in (or even better, make!) durable alternatives that will last for years. As always, do your homework to ensure that what you’re purchasing is compostable.

We know not all these ideas can be executed at once, but hopefully, we’ve inspired you to try one or two of these ideas.

Know someone who’d love to give one of these ideas a go? Share the post with them, and we can reduce the plastic harming our beautiful planet together.