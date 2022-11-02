The Uganda film industry is growing at a fast speed with film makers having their series and films commissioned by Multi-Choice Uganda.

However, since 2018, after the successful premiere of Veronica’s wish at Serena hotel, several other film makers have premiereed their films and bringing them to the cinema.

The question has always been if there is a culture of watching Ugandan films in the cinema.

Kafacoh recently screened in the cinema and managed to have 500 people watch the film at the Century Cinemax for six days. This therefore shows that there is growth and love for the Ugandan local content.

In this same respect Aisha Kyomuhangi, a renowned actress is premiering her film titled Beneath Beauty on November, 25 at Theatre Labonita.

She shared that the film is a murder mystery which will keep the audience captivated to the story as they explore together through the web of lies and betrayals.

The film produced by Kyomuhangi herself, written and directed by Tumanyane Andrew also features over 60 members of the cast crew including renowned Dj Nimrod, former NBS TV journalist Denis Woniala also known as Denis Duke, Namara Jolly, Aisha Kyomuhangi, Katusiime Jackyline, Ziwa Jaubari Ddungu, Musumba Allen, Edson Abitegeka, Kingsley Obiekwe, Keloy Kemigisha.

Many film lovers have since expressed excitement over seeing DJ Nimrod and Denis Duke star in the new drama.

According to organisers, the tickets will go for shs50,000 and shs30,000/ and sold at Theatre Labonita among other places.