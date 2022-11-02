By David Muwonge
In May, one of the local dailies carried a screaming headline ’14 million Ugandans have mental disorders.’ The story, written from a recently published survey by the Ministry of Health – Uganda, quickly enlisted mixed reactions and left citizens perplexed.
A significant number of Ugandans question how a country that has time and again been highly ranked and tagged to happiness can as well carry traits of mental disorders.
On the other hand, a section found it a no-brainer given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the livelihoods of the population, which had people losing their loved ones, retrenched from places of work, high rates of gender-based violence and teenage pregnancy, to mention a few. The mental disorder was only a close cousin waiting to knock at the door for a visit.
According to 2017 statistics by the World Health Organisation (WHO) – Uganda is ranked among the top six countries on the continent, Africa – in depression rates (4.6%) and anxiety disorders (2.9%).
Statistics. That must have caught the attention of hip-hop star Play01 (Jacob Kisubi) and spoken word performer George the Poet (George Mpanga) to pen a song about the stealthily silent cancer.
“George so happened to be around Uganda at the time and I reached out to him. We had a conversation. I performed with him that time at his event. So he was down and appreciative and was ready to help to work with me,” Play01 narrated how the collaboration came about.
According to the Hip-Hop Star, when crafting an album. He is indebted to recording a humanitarian song at the bare minimum. And this time round, depression; topped the list of topics. Deserving articulation and attention in society today.
“Depression is eh (he chuckles)! People do fear talking about it, especially men. People want to talk about it one on one. We should not be so scared to have this conversation. Depression is a real thing that should not be dramatized. It should not be glorified,” said Play01.
Play01 confesses that the song is one of a personal incidence of depression. Thus of the opinion; mental health deserves an open and not closed discussion, “we should not be so scared to have this conversation.”
“I chose depression because I would like it to be a conversation that keeps ongoing. I would like people to understand that it is fine. It is okay to be depressed. Because at the end of the day – the solid fact is, and I have said it before. Your battle is not the world’s battle. So no matter how depressed or how bad things are going for you. The world does not change. It will move on.”
The musical collaboration with London-born George the Poet, titled Hold On, is one of the songs off Play01’s upcoming Aura album. A music collection he observes is a tale of his life experiences.
“I am rapping my story. I am painting my picture and hoping that the picture that I paint is relatable to people who are around me,” said Play01.
Play01 is anticipated to drop his seventeen-strong self-produced Aura Album this Thursday, 4th November 2022.
Aura Album
1. KING’S WRATH (FEAT AKEINE
Writer; Play01
Producer; Play01
Mixing and mastering; Samurae
Backup vocals; Akeine
2. OSAAGA
(FEAT SANTANA KARMA)
Writer; Play01 , Santana Karma
Producer; Kisubi Jacob
Mixing and mastering; Samurae
3. RADIO AURA INTERLUDE (FEAT SIIMA)
4. HOLIDAY
Writer; Play01
Producer; Play01
Co Producer; Barubeatz
Mixing and mastering; Barubeatz
Additional vocals; Abaasa Rwemereza
5. KAMPALA
(FEAT MAN LEE, DENESI, THE HOMIE)
Writer; Play01, man Lee, Denesi, the homie
Producer; Play01
Mixing and mastering; Samurae
6. POA 2.0
(FEAT BYG BEN SUKUYA)
Writer; Play01, Byg Ben
Producer; Play01
Mixing and mastering; Samurae
7. KITI KYA MWOGO (FEAT KENNETH MUGABI)
Writer; Play01, Kenneth Mugabi
Producer; Play01
Coproducer; Baru
Recording; Baru
Mixing and mastering; Samurae
8. ZALA YO
(FEAT CHARMANT MUSHAGA, NAVIO, VYPER RANKING)
Writer; Play01, Navio, Vyperranking, Charmant Mushaga
Producer; Play01, Charmant Mushaga, Samurae
Mixing and mastering; Samurae
Guitarist; Charmant
9. SO MANY WAYS (FEAT JULIUS SESE)
Writer; Play01, Julius Sese
Producer; Play01
Mixing and mastering; Samurae
10. RADIO AURA INTERLUDE 2 (FEAT SIIMA)
11. SABULA
Writer; Play01
Producer; Play01
Mixing and mastering; Samurae
12. ZINGE
(FEAT ADRENALYN MUZIK)
Writer; Play01, Adrenlyn muzik
Producer; Play01
Mixing and mastering; Barubeatz
13. NICE
(FEAT J-WATS)
Writer; Play01, Jwats
Producer; Play01
Mixing and mastering; Barubeatz
14. HOLD ON
(FEAT GEORGE THE POET, KENNETH MUGABI)
Writer; Play01, George the poet
Producer; Play01
Mixing and mastering; Samurae
Guitarist; Herbert Ssensamba
Additional vocals; Kenneth Mugabi
15. MY CAR
Writer; Play01
Producer; Play01
Recording; Barubeatz
Mixing and mastering; Samurae
16. GODS FAVOURITE
Writer; Play01
Producer; Play01, Abaasa Rwemereza
Recording; Abaasa Rwemereza
Mixing and mastering; Samurae
17. AU
Writer; Play01
Producer; Play01
Mixing and mastering; Samurae
All songs produced by: Play01
Recorded and Co-produced: Samrurae for TAG Studios, Barubeatz for Tadow Studios Mixed and mastered by: Samurae for TAG studios, Barubeatz for Tadow Studios Instrumentation: Keith Mugenyi, Charmant Mushaga, Herbert Ssensamba Additional vocals: Kenneth Mugabi, Akeine, Abaasa Rwemerweza, Essie Ariho, Mercy Amala Wangusa, Julius sese
About Play01
Play01, otherwise known as Jacob Kisubi Jacob, is a rapper, songwriter, and Producer. He is also a Creative Director at IV League Creative and Agency. Play01, has been writing and producing music since 2004.
