By David Muwonge

In May, one of the local dailies carried a screaming headline ’14 million Ugandans have mental disorders.’ The story, written from a recently published survey by the Ministry of Health – Uganda, quickly enlisted mixed reactions and left citizens perplexed.

A significant number of Ugandans question how a country that has time and again been highly ranked and tagged to happiness can as well carry traits of mental disorders.

On the other hand, a section found it a no-brainer given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the livelihoods of the population, which had people losing their loved ones, retrenched from places of work, high rates of gender-based violence and teenage pregnancy, to mention a few. The mental disorder was only a close cousin waiting to knock at the door for a visit.

According to 2017 statistics by the World Health Organisation (WHO) – Uganda is ranked among the top six countries on the continent, Africa – in depression rates (4.6%) and anxiety disorders (2.9%).

Statistics. That must have caught the attention of hip-hop star Play01 (Jacob Kisubi) and spoken word performer George the Poet (George Mpanga) to pen a song about the stealthily silent cancer.

“George so happened to be around Uganda at the time and I reached out to him. We had a conversation. I performed with him that time at his event. So he was down and appreciative and was ready to help to work with me,” Play01 narrated how the collaboration came about.

According to the Hip-Hop Star, when crafting an album. He is indebted to recording a humanitarian song at the bare minimum. And this time round, depression; topped the list of topics. Deserving articulation and attention in society today.

“Depression is eh (he chuckles)! People do fear talking about it, especially men. People want to talk about it one on one. We should not be so scared to have this conversation. Depression is a real thing that should not be dramatized. It should not be glorified,” said Play01.

Play01 confesses that the song is one of a personal incidence of depression. Thus of the opinion; mental health deserves an open and not closed discussion, “we should not be so scared to have this conversation.”

“I chose depression because I would like it to be a conversation that keeps ongoing. I would like people to understand that it is fine. It is okay to be depressed. Because at the end of the day – the solid fact is, and I have said it before. Your battle is not the world’s battle. So no matter how depressed or how bad things are going for you. The world does not change. It will move on.”

The musical collaboration with London-born George the Poet, titled Hold On, is one of the songs off Play01’s upcoming Aura album. A music collection he observes is a tale of his life experiences.

“I am rapping my story. I am painting my picture and hoping that the picture that I paint is relatable to people who are around me,” said Play01.

Play01 is anticipated to drop his seventeen-strong self-produced Aura Album this Thursday, 4th November 2022.

Aura Album

1. KING’S WRATH (FEAT AKEINE

Writer; Play01

Producer; Play01

Mixing and mastering; Samurae

Backup vocals; Akeine

2. OSAAGA

(FEAT SANTANA KARMA)

Writer; Play01 , Santana Karma

Producer; Kisubi Jacob

Mixing and mastering; Samurae

3. RADIO AURA INTERLUDE (FEAT SIIMA)

4. HOLIDAY

Writer; Play01

Producer; Play01

Co Producer; Barubeatz

Mixing and mastering; Barubeatz

Additional vocals; Abaasa Rwemereza

5. KAMPALA

(FEAT MAN LEE, DENESI, THE HOMIE)

Writer; Play01, man Lee, Denesi, the homie

Producer; Play01

Mixing and mastering; Samurae

6. POA 2.0

(FEAT BYG BEN SUKUYA)

Writer; Play01, Byg Ben

Producer; Play01

Mixing and mastering; Samurae

7. KITI KYA MWOGO (FEAT KENNETH MUGABI)

Writer; Play01, Kenneth Mugabi

Producer; Play01

Coproducer; Baru

Recording; Baru

Mixing and mastering; Samurae

8. ZALA YO

(FEAT CHARMANT MUSHAGA, NAVIO, VYPER RANKING)

Writer; Play01, Navio, Vyperranking, Charmant Mushaga

Producer; Play01, Charmant Mushaga, Samurae

Mixing and mastering; Samurae

Guitarist; Charmant

9. SO MANY WAYS (FEAT JULIUS SESE)

Writer; Play01, Julius Sese

Producer; Play01

Mixing and mastering; Samurae

10. RADIO AURA INTERLUDE 2 (FEAT SIIMA)

11. SABULA

Writer; Play01

Producer; Play01

Mixing and mastering; Samurae

12. ZINGE

(FEAT ADRENALYN MUZIK)

Writer; Play01, Adrenlyn muzik

Producer; Play01

Mixing and mastering; Barubeatz

13. NICE

(FEAT J-WATS)

Writer; Play01, Jwats

Producer; Play01

Mixing and mastering; Barubeatz

14. HOLD ON

(FEAT GEORGE THE POET, KENNETH MUGABI)

Writer; Play01, George the poet

Producer; Play01

Mixing and mastering; Samurae

Guitarist; Herbert Ssensamba

Additional vocals; Kenneth Mugabi

15. MY CAR

Writer; Play01

Producer; Play01

Recording; Barubeatz

Mixing and mastering; Samurae

16. GODS FAVOURITE

Writer; Play01

Producer; Play01, Abaasa Rwemereza

Recording; Abaasa Rwemereza

Mixing and mastering; Samurae

17. AU

Writer; Play01

Producer; Play01

Mixing and mastering; Samurae

All songs produced by: Play01

Recorded and Co-produced: Samrurae for TAG Studios, Barubeatz for Tadow Studios Mixed and mastered by: Samurae for TAG studios, Barubeatz for Tadow Studios Instrumentation: Keith Mugenyi, Charmant Mushaga, Herbert Ssensamba Additional vocals: Kenneth Mugabi, Akeine, Abaasa Rwemerweza, Essie Ariho, Mercy Amala Wangusa, Julius sese

About Play01

Play01, otherwise known as Jacob Kisubi Jacob, is a rapper, songwriter, and Producer. He is also a Creative Director at IV League Creative and Agency. Play01, has been writing and producing music since 2004.