Pageant queens Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, who won Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico respectively in 2020, have announced that they are married.

The happy couple shared the news on Instagram with a variety of loved up clips, including a proposal video and a wedding video. They captioned the post “After choosing to keep our relationship private, we open our doors to a special day. 28/10/22,” they wrote, (translated from Spanish) and added emojis of a heart, a ring, and a star.

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages, including one from Abena Akuaba who won Miss Grand International in 2020. “Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union,” the beauty queen wrote.

Miss Grand Brazil 2020, Lala Guedes also sent her best wishes, writing: “Congratulations to you 😍😍 May you be very happy! And what a beautiful couple” (translated from Spanish).

Same sex marriage has been legal in Argentina since 2010, and in Puerto Rico since 2015.

Australia was considerably behind the two South American countries. Same sex marriage was only legalised in Australia in 2017. News of the legislation’s passing in December, 2017 was met with cheers, tears, applause, and a rousing rendition of the national anthem by those in attendance.

As Sky News reported at the time, Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull greeted the news by simply stating “Australia has done it”.

“Every Australian had their say and they said it is fair, get on with it,” Mr Turnbull said. “And the Parliament has got on with it and we have voted today for a quality, for love, it is time for more marriages, more commitment, more love, more respect, and we respect every Australian who was voted, those who voted yes, and those who voted no, this belongs to us all.”

Source: thebrag.com