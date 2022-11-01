The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Uganda Airlines, Jennifer Bamuturaki has won the coveted Africa Travel and Tourism 100 award which recognizes exceptional women in the travel and tourism sector.

Bamuturaki was announced winner by the organiser of the event Ikechi Uko at the function held Eko Hotels and suites, Lagos in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Uganda Airlines CEO was nominated in July alongside 99 other women in East and Southern Africa.

She received the award in the presence of Stlison Muhwezi, the second Secretary in Charge of Trade and Investment at the Uganda Embassy in Nigeria and Barbara Namugambe, the Under Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Transport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after being announced winner, Bamuturaki said she dedicated the award to African the youth whom she said are passionate about the industry but also Ugandan women who she said never give up, pushing forward and striving against all odds.

“This is a win for women but above all, a win for Uganda Airlines,” Bamuturaki said.

Bamuturaki now joins other notable winners of the award from Uganda including UTB CEO, Lilly Ajarova.

Bamuturaki

Currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Airlines, Bamuturaki previously served as the acting CEO and also Commercial Director for the national carrier , a role that saw her responsible for commercial, sales and marketing, scheduling and network planning, end-to-end management and sales and service support to all markets and countries of operation of the airline.

Previously, she worked for Air Uganda and East African Airlines.

She also has a 20 year experience in commercial, sales and marketing direction in the aviation, travel and hospitality industries.