The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has told the Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj Gen Tumusiime Kasigazi to solve the boda boda accidents crisis that continues to claim innocent lives.

In a meeting, convened following release of a CCTV video by police in which graphic details show accidents involving boda-bodas during the month of October, Among told Maj Gen Kasigazi that the country faces a crisis that must be addressed immediately.

“We face a crisis, especially on Kampala roads as a result of reckless boda-boda riders. We must address it forthwith. You need to take critical steps to reverse this devastating trend and save lives on our roads,” Among said.,

The speaker asked that police should also find long-term solutions to solve the issue of road carnage, through tightening enforcement and traffic guidelines to curb errant road users.

Boda boda accidents remain the largest contributor of fatal accidents, in which at least an average of 1,918 people are killed annually, according to the 2021 annual crime and traffic road safety report.

Speaking in response, Maj Gen Kasigazi admitted that the recent spate of accidents has been a result of reckless road users, noting that police will come up with measures to address the matter.

On Saturday, State Minister for Lands Sam Mayanja’s daughter Belinda Birungi died in an accident involving a boda boda along Stretcher Road, Ntinda.

Both the minister’s daughter and the boda boda rider were crashed by a trailer that failed to climb a hill.