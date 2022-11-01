The regional Salam Community Barazas purposed to reach out to communities across Uganda post-COVID-19 this weekend visited Mbarara as part of Salam Television’s efforts to spread recovery knowledge.

Premised on the pillars of bridging the gap between Islam and the rest of the world and serving humanity through humanitarian acts and charity, Salam Television has, among others, used the Salam Community Barazas to equip communities’ local leadership structures with addresses from prominent Muslim scholars and experts in business development and Financial Management in a town hall setting.

The effects of COVID-19 are evident in most parts of the country, especially in rural Uganda, and many people have lost hope, resulting in unemployment and high crime rates.

“We believe in empowering communities to alleviate them from poverty,” said Hajji Karim Kariisa, the Salam Television General Manager, before adding, “We have and continue to traverse various parts of Uganda with top minds on Islamic Finance, external labour, and Microfinance and do awareness on the different Government projects as we move towards addressing the knowledge gap and empower communities. This helps us to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders.”

Salam Television Brand Manager, Shafik Nekambuza, added, “The Barazas are community engagement events with prominent Sheikhs and corporate companies empowering Ugandans on issues that affect them daily. We want to impact as many people as possible. Most services end in Kampala, so we have decided to take it to other parts of the country.”

The Barazas are held every last Sunday of the month in the different regions of Uganda and have so far covered Iganga, Mbale, and Mbarara. The Barazas will now be heading to central Uganda this November and December.

These are being held with support from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Finance Trust Bank, Multazam Travels Ltd, Hebra International Ltd, Hijaz Community SACCO, Al – Waasi Charity Foundation and Nivana Water.