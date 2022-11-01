Nigerian police have taken in eight domestic workers for questioning following the death of the three-year-old son of Afrobeats star Davido.

A police spokesman confirmed to the BBC that Ifeanyi Adeleke, who turned three last month, had drowned on Monday.

According to media reports, it happened in the swimming pool at his parents’ home in the main city of Lagos.

Davido and his fiancée Chioma Rowland, a popular chef and influencer, have not yet commented on their son’s death.

News of the tragic drowning has been trending globally, with fans and colleagues from the entertainment industry sending their heartfelt condolences to the couple.

Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin told the BBC that one of couple’s domestic staff called the police at 22:00 local time (21:00 GMT) on Monday.

He confirmed that eight members of staff had been invited in for questioning – and anyone with a case to answer would be arrested.

“We are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death,” Mr Hundeyin said.

“His body has been deposited in the morgue. We are in touch with his parents. In fact they were with us last night,” he said.

Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, is considered one of Africa’s biggest music stars. He has won MTV and BET music awards and has collaborated with international artists including Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj.

During a trip to London last month, he and Chioma Rowland announced they would be getting married next year.

The singer has three other children with other partners.

In 2018, the one-year-old son of Nigerian singer D’Banj drowned in a pool in what seem like similar circumstances. Source: BBC

