There was excitement in Masindi district on October 28 as residents enjoyed the Bunyoro Kitara kingdom MTN sponsored bicycle cycle racing competition.

Hundreds of people gathered on various roads to watch the bicycle cyclists who were participating in the last competition ahead of the finals that will bring all the past winners together at a soon to be communicated date and venue.

The prime minister of Bunyoro Andrew Byakutaga Ateenyi presided over the colourful ceremony.

Byakutaga appreciated MTN for the good partnership with the kingdom.

“As a kingdom we are happy that MTN is always with us and it has always supported us we are very proud,” Byakutaga said.

The competition attracted cyclists from Buruli county, Masindi municipality and Bujenje county.

The cyclists who were flagged off at Masindi Booma playground rode via Hoima Road, Katasenywa, before turning left to Kalyango and continued riding through the areas of Kakwese, Biizi Kituumu and Kamurasi Primary school before joining Kampala Road at Kirasa and ended at Masindi Booma playground.

Police and other security agencies ensured that law, order and safety prevailed during and after the competition.

The men raced for 30 kilometres while ladies raced around 10 kilometres. The winners in both categories walked away with cash prizes having secured their slots in the upcoming final race that will conclude the first ever edition of the Bunyoro Kitara bicycle races.

Winners in the men’s category

Kanabulya Dauson (500K) Turyasiima Innocent (400K) Mugisa Benard (300K) Byamukana Joseph (200K) Kato Yohana (100K)

Winners in the Women’s category