At least four cases filed by lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi will be on the cards as the East African Court of Justice starts hearing of cases in Uganda tomorrow, Wednesday.

The first instance court and the appellant division of the East African Court of Justice will starting tomorrow, November, 2 to December sit at the Commercial Court in Kampala to adjudicate several cases before them.

According to the cause list , the process will begin tomorrow with the scheduling conferences of several cases.

The cause list also shows that on Monday next week, there will be scheduling conferences for three applications by lawyer Male Mabirizi.

Last year, Mabirizi ran to the region court to challenge the takeover by the Director of Public Prosecutions of a case in which he accused National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu also known as Bobi Wine of obtaining false registration and entry at Makerere University.

Mabirizi ran to court and filed a case against Kyagulanyi who graduated from the university over 20 years ago with a Diploma in Music, Dance and Drama-MDD that he lawyer says obtained fraudulently since the singer cum politician was not eligible for admission to the university.

Law Development Centre (LDC) court grade one magistrate Augustine Alule allowed the Director of Public Prosecutions to take over prosecution of the case prompting Mabirizi to run to the East African Court of Justice.

The maverick lawyer also dragged the Kenyan government to the regional court for imposing a ban on importation of Ugandan maize and poultry products arguing that the ban contravened several provisions and principles as stated in the establishment of the East African Common Market.

“Article 3 states that the common market shall be guided by the fundamental and operational principles of the community as enshrined in Articles 6 and 7 of the treaty to which partner states undertook to observe the principle of non-discrimination of nationals of other member states,” Mabirizi says.

“The establishment of the East African Community Common Market Article 4(1) (2) states that the overall objective of the common market is to widen and deepen cooperation among the partner states not less favourable than the treatment accorded to third parties.”

The cases will be coming up for hearing and determination by the regional court

Speaking on Tuesday, Justice Yohane Bokobora Masara, the Principal Judge of the East African Court of Justice said the first instance division of the court is to handle 21 cases during the last session of the case that starts tomorrow.

“Judges of the first instance division will be here tomorrow to prepare the start of the hearing of cases on Thursday. On Thursday we will have two matters both of them coming from Burundi for scheduling,” Justice Masara said.

“We will have continuous hearing with a matter or two every day until December, 2 and in some of them we will have witnesses. We will also deliver rulings and judgments starting from November, 28 up to the end of our hearings on December, 2. We have matters coming from all the partner states.”

According to the president of the East African Court of Justice, Nestor Kayobera said they are ready to serve justice without fear or favour of anyone.

He said the appellant division that he heads will hear 14 cases, deliver judgements and individual awards during the session starting from next week.

“We will be handling matters filed by East African citizens against governments but also others filed by governments. For example there is a case by the government of the Republic of Tanzania against politician Freeman Mbowe. We shall deliver our ruling, judgments and decisions without fear or favour, interference or ill will. We shall be using powers given to us by the East African Community Treaty,”Kayobera said.

Justice Stephen Mubiru , the head of the Commercial Court , where the regional court is to sit said by sitting in Uganda, Ugandan advocates will gain some valuable knowledge from the East African Court of Justice.

“This is the first time the court is sitting here on circuit to hear cases filed all over the East African Community. Previously lawyers from Uganda would have to travel to attend the court in Arusha and in other jurisdictions and the very first time it sits in Uganda we believe will be an experience for our advocates and those interested in regional justice to observe the court in action,” Justice Mubiru said.

He said the court will be able to sit and convene for those who will be able to attend physically but also provisions are available to enable the court transact business remotely.

“Litigants can observe litigants remotely, lawyers can engage the court remotely and the public as well will be able to watch and observe what goes on it court.”

He said whereas there will be disruption of the normal routine, the Commercial Court will be sitting in the afternoon to accommodate the EACJ to sit in the mornings.

The judges

The judges to hear cases for the first instance division of the East African Court of Justice include Justice Yohane Bokobora Masara(Tanzania), Justice Dr. Charles Oyo Nyawello(South Sudan), Justice Charles Ayako Nyachae(Kenya), Justice Richard Wabwire Wejuli(Uganda), Justice Richard Muhumuza(Rwanda) and Dr. Justice Léonard Gacuko from Burundi.

On the other side, the appellant division of the East African Court of Justice has judges including Justice Nestor Kayobera(Burundi), Lady Justice Sauda Mjasri(Tanzania), Lady Justice Anita Mugeni(Rwanda), Justice Kathurima M’Inoti(Kenya) and Justice Cheborion Barishaki from Uganda.