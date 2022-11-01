Nebbi Diocese is the first diocese to roll out the Digital Messaging Service across all 60 parishes.

The service was developed in-house by Cente-Tech and offers SMS, USSD, Email and IVR capabilities to its users.

The service launch means that the diocese of Nebbi will now be able to enhance the communication with their congregation using SMS, USSD, IVR and email.

Bishop Raphael Wokorach, who presided over the function said technology is a good tool that can drive transformation.

“We are happy to lead the way and be the first diocese to adopt this service. I implore all the Parish Priests to utilise this service to reach our people. Thank you Cente-Tech,” he said.

Steven Kirenga, Cente-Tech Head Product & Business Development and Customer Experience said digital platforms are rapidly becoming a critical lifeline to streamline and sustain operations across communities.

“We are glad that Nebbi is the first diocese to take on this transformational digital messaging service. By incorporating digital messaging into our offerings, we’re helping our church reach wider audiences and broaden their communications to ensure efficient message delivery,” Kirenga said.

Mobile phone connections are reported at 36 million in Uganda, the launch of the Digital Messaging Service means that the church will have a more effective and cheaper media channel to reach its audience across all institutions in the diocese.

During the discussions, the parish priests from all the dioceses shared that using this new service would ensure that the predominantly youthful congregation use their phones for good, as opposed to using them for vices such as gambling.

The Digital Messaging Service is a secure platform that already has robust cyber security protocols in place, such as end to end encryption.

Cente-Tech, the technology company of Centenary Group, is intentional about transforming lives of the people and promoting environmental conservation through financial inclusion and innovative business solutions.

With a combined ICT industry experience of over 90 years in the public and private sector, Cente-Tech provides holistic technology solutions and delivers innovation that matters to enable and inspire growth.