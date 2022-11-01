The Bukwo District Chairperson Julius Moses Chelimo has been arrested just a month after he suspiciously resigned from office.

According to the Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, Chelimo was arrested by CID joint security teams citing allegations of defilement and human trafficking.

It is reported that Chelimo has been on the Police’s wanted list for months following allegations of aggravated defilement, forceable confinement and trafficking of a 16-year-old.

The victim is said to be a student (S.3) in one of the schools in the Sebei region.

Enanga says that prior to Chelimo’s arrest, they had carried out thorough investigations and gathered enough evidence.

”As you are all aware, cases of aggravated defilement or sexual assault are very serious in nature, and that is the reason why a thorough investigation was carried out. We gathered crucial evidence on the suspect, exhibits of material value and a very good account of witnesses. We additionally sent out summons to the suspect, which he defied,” Enanga said.

He added that the suspect had been evading arrest for over three months and resorted to the use of blackmail and threats to whoever he suspected of tracking and trailing him for arrest.

“It was after several failed attempts, that our joint task teams obtained information about his hideout in Bukwo district, which we located and arrested him. He was further transferred to the CID Headquarters, in Kibuli for further interviewing and court action,” the police mouthpiece said.

Enanga appealed to local leaders and politicians, to always ensure that girl victims feel safe in society under their guidance and protection as role models who are always held to high standards.

Following Chelimo’s arrest, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Martin Okoth Ochola applauded the task teams from CID and Crime Intelligence for the brilliant work they did in tracking down the wanted suspect.

“This serves as a warning to all wanted criminal suspects, that we will relentlessly pursue them using all available resources and make sure they are brought to justice,” the IGP said.

Chelimo resigns suspiciously

The arrest comes just a month after Chelimo tendered his resignation to the Speaker of Bukwo District.

In his resignation notice, Chelimo did not mention why he was quitting the position but instead said “I hope the incoming chairperson shall give your council and the people enough support.”

According to sources contacted by Nile Post, Chelimo is said to have quit the position on persuasion from certain council heads to survive the looming arrest, but it was a little too late.