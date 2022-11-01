Police in Kiboga are hunting for yet another group of unknown assailants who who shot and killed a security guard at Bukomero Premier Sacco and robbed his gun after spraying him with several bullets.

This incident happened Sunday October 30, in Kiboga district before the deadly Monday attack on a police station in Luwero district.

According to police, unknown assailants armed with a gun stormed Bukomero Premier Sacco at around 10pm and ordered the two guards on duty to kneel down.

“They then shot several bullets at the armed security guard called Badiru Tumwine killing him instantly and robbed his gun before fleeing the scene,” police said in a statement.

It is still unknown where the suspects fled to, however police said it is investigating the incident following a similar attack at Busiika police post in which two police officers were killed.

The deceased security guard was working with 1980 Kabarole Youth War Veteran Limited at Bukomero premier Sacco and a resident of Kakunyu A LC 1, Bukomero town council in Kiboga district.

Police said that locals informed them of the incident and tried to pursue the assailants but they had already fled saying that, “We are doing everything within our means to recover the stolen gun and arrest the suspects.”

By press time, the Nile Post had established that detectives had been deployed at the scene of crime to thoroughly documented it. Recovered cartridge casings have been submitted for further analysis.

On Tuesday morning, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that whereas the motive of these unknown assailants is not yet ascertained, the fact that they killed, injured and robbed guns shows the weapons were their target.