The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has directed Sheikh Erias Kigozi, the Kadhi of Wakiso Muslim District to liaise with the family of Sekabaka Nuhu Kalema to rehabilitate his tomb at Mende which is in a sorry state.

Mubaje issued the directives during the revival of the annual commemoration of the grand Nuhu Kalema Maulid at Wakiso district headquarters.

Mubaje noted that when Islam was introduced in Uganda, Kalema helped spread it in Buganda.

“It is right to remember their legacy and pray for them otherwise it has been unfair for decades that Nuhu Kalema was not featured anywhere in Muslim history and being mentioned within the Muslim circles,” he said.

Mubaje thanked members of the lineage of Kalema who approached his office to revive the commemoration of their late great ancestor and to work with them closely.

He thanked Sheikh Erias Kigozi who co-chaired the organising committee and Dr. Jamiru Ssebalu for presenting the history of the late Kalema.

On his part, Ramadhan Mugalu, the UMSC secretary general, explained the function was purely meant to pray for the soul of the late Kalema as requested by his descendants and not to grab land as was widely circulated on various media platforms.

“Amazingly, those people who were circulating malicious information are the real land grabbers,” Mugalu said.

Other speakers who included Sheikh Abdu Obeid Kamulegeya, the former Chief Kadhi of Uganda who presented moving accounts of the life of Sekabaka Nuhu Kalema.