Days after Elon Musk took charge of Twitter, the billionaire is reportedly working towards some major changes.

The changes are set to be introduced in the Twitter Blue subscription and even the verification process which provides a ‘Blue tick’ to verified accounts.

The Twitter Blue subscription will reportedly be linked to the Twitter Blue subscription and Musk also plans to hike the subscription prices considerably.

According to a report by The Verge, Musk plans to charge users $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription.

Furthermore, Twitter accounts that already have the verification tick, will have to comply with this new mechanism and pay up for the blue tick.

The report suggests that verified users will have a total 90 days to move to Twitter Blue or they will end up losing their checkmark.

Additionally, Twitter employees have been asked to move fast on this new subscription plan or pack and leave. The employees have been given a deadline of November 7, according to the report.

Twitter Blue Subscription

Twitter Blue was introduced last year and it is an opt-in, paid monthly subscription that offers exclusive access to premium features.

Twitter claims this will let you customise your Twitter experience. The subscription service has been launched in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

It is to be seen how Musk plans to both roll out this service globally while changing the entire payment structure. In the eligible regions, Twitter Blue is available for in-app purchase on Twitter for iOS and Android.