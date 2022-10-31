At least 15 people and more are feared dead following an accident around Cynibel Supermarket in Gulu Town.

According to eyewitnesses, the Fuso truck failed to negotiate a turn around the area, and its driver could not as well bring it to a stop, ramming into a crowd of pedestrians on their way home.

By press time, an ambulance and police truck had been called to action to rush the injured to Gulu Main Hospital for attendance.

This follows another isolated incident in which two police officers have been murdered by unknown assailants in an attack on a police station in Luweero.

Both incidents happened just minutes apart from each other.

Story being updated.