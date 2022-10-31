The National Unity Platform (NUP) has facilitated the return of 60 more Ugandans who were previously stranded in Dubai, party secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya said.

According to Rubongoya, the 60 Ugandans were repatriated over the weekend and they expect 18 others on Monday, October 31, 2022.

NUP has so far returned 153 Ugandans.

Rubongoya said in a tweet that he spent the last three days in Dubai, checking on the Ugandans who stranded there and coordinating all efforts to have them return.

“Spent the past 3 days in Dubai checking on our people and coordinating our repatriation efforts. While the numbers of those who need help are overwhelming, today we facilitated and travelled back with 60, while 18 others will travel in a few hours. The total stands at 153 today,” the NUP secretary general said.

Many of the returnees were seen at the airport hiding their faces from the glaring cameras, NUP officials explained this was for their own safety.

Rubongoya claimed, “You know why most of the returnees have to dress like ninjas? All covered? Their greatest fear, right from Dubai was the camera. Worried about being abducted, tortured and families targeted once their identities are disclosed. Painful what a military regime does to a nation!..”

Last week, the biggest opposition party in Parliament revealed that they had collected over shs 80 million in their ongoing campaign to fundraise for the repatriation of Ugandans who are stuck in Dubai.

NUP MPs contributed at least shs 34 million to facilitate the campaign.

Zaake Kibedi, Uganda’s ambassador to the UAE, told NBS TV earlier in October that government had also repatriated at least 1,500 Ugandans from Dubai.

