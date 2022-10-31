His reply contained a link to a conspiracy theory about an assault on Paul Pelosi, husband of US House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Separately, in response to a question about users getting verified, and gain a coveted so-called “blue check mark”, on the platform, he said the process will be revised.

“Whole verification process is being revamped right now”, Mr Musk said without giving further details.

It had been reported that the firm was planning to charge users to become verified.