City Tycoon Hamis Kiggundu says the completion of the controversial Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium will continue based on God’s abundant blessing.

Kiggundu expressed that it has been a very long journey to reach where the stadium is, citing the covid-19 pandemic made the work even more complicated.

He says that the pandemic ensured that the prices of materials skyrocketed, leaving him in a tight position, but God’s providence has ensured a breakthrough.

“The projection within which we should finish the stadium was extended because of the COVID-19 pandemic which affected us greatly, and the cost of materials went high. We were to cost about $50m but now the pandemic ensured we go up to $157m,” he said.

“With God, everything is possible because it is because of his blessing that I have managed to come this far,” he added.

The reconstruction and renovation of the Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium commenced in 2017 under a joint venture between the Ugandan government and Ham Enterprises, and ROKO Construction.

However, the stadium meant to finish by the end of 2019 has failed hence causing criticism to Ham Kiggundu and Roko.

Recently, Roko expressed financial difficulties and asked the government for bailout.