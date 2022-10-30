It was a moment of laughing heartily and uncontrollably as the Africa Laughs comedy show made a grand return for its sixth edition at the Kololo ceremonial grounds in Kampala.

Sponsored by Uganda Waragi, product of Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), show featured performances from some of Uganda’s most talented comedians including Agnes Akite, Dr. Hillary Okello, Ronnie McVex, Ehma Napoleon, Madrat and Chiko among others.

Patrick “Salvado” Idringi, the founder of the show in Uganda began his set by inviting Bebe Cool to join him and the two performed the classic “Fire Anthem’ by the East African Bashment Crew, and also took a moment to acknowledge and appreciate his father, who was present in the audience for supporting his journey into comedy.

The show also featured performances from several African comedians including Q- Ndube from Zimbabwe, who sent the crowd into uncontrolled laughter with his experience of being offered a “nyanya mbizzi” rolex on the Uganda Airlines flight into the country , thinking it was a watch as opposed to a delicacy.

Kenya’s Eric Omondi, South Africa’s Celeste Ntuli and the legendary Loyiso Gola also ensured premium laughter during their sets which had the crowd in stitches for hours.

The show also included a supreme VIP experience, featuring a cocktail bar manned by professional mixologists and a lounge area designed in line with Uganda Waragi’s coconut and pineapple flavours.

“Ugandans are inherently happy people who always see the lighter side of things, and as the spirit of Uganda, Uganda Waragi was proud to be part of Africa Laughs because it was the perfect opportunity for us to further demonstrate this jovial reality through Ugandan comedy,” said UBL’s Brand Manager in charge of mainstream spirits, Hillary Baguma.

The brand recently announced its sponsorship of Ugandan comedy through several comedy shows that will run across the country for the foreseeable future.

Baguma added that Uganda Waragi exists to celebrate all the things that make us proud to be Ugandan and is proud of its support towards growing and empowering comedy in

Uganda.

The evening also featured live musical performances from Janzi Band, Ykee Benda, Fik Fameica and Azawi.