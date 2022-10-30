The state minister for Kampala, Kabuye Kyofatogabye has revealed that households in Kampala city are set to start accessing the Parish Development Model (PDM) funds before the end of November.

The minister made the remarks during a sensitisation and training meeting for Ward Administrators and LCII chairpersons held at City Hall.

“Each of the approved Sacco in Kampala will receive Shs 25m each quarter for this financial year and the next financial year 2023/2024. Money for this quarter has been released and will be on the accounts of the Saccos by the end of next week,” Kyofatogabye said.

In this financial year 2022/2023, each parish is expected to receive Shs 100 million for disbursement through Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (Saccos).

“We are very sure by the close of this year we will have released all the shs 100m per parish,” Kyofatogabye said.

Kampala has 99 benefiting parishes and each parish is required to organize an Annual General Meeting (AGM) to help formalise the SACCOs as a requirement for members to access money.

A total of 97 Saccos have been registered in Kampala.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has recruited 99 ward administrators on a two-year renewable contract to support the implementation of the programme. They have been trained on how to handle the cash.

Dorothy Kisaka the KCCA executive director said this kind of training is aimed at streamlining the PDM operations and furthering the skills of ward administrators.

“Many districts have had problems with the money and we don’t want to make such mistakes. These engagements are to help implement the program smoothly,” Kisaka said.

She revealed that ward administrators are key in the success of PDM since they are on ground and always interacting with the beneficiaries.

The PDM, launched by President Museveni in February, aims to lift 17.5 million Ugandans in 3.5 million households out of poverty through the total transformation of the subsistence households into the money economy.