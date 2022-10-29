UK based Ugandan businesswoman, Emolyne Ramlov has donated a fully equipped ambulance to aid Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital in Jinja in carrying out emergency response services.

The $73,000 (shs270 million) cheque for the ambulance was handed over to Veronika Cejpkova, the founder of Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital during a fundraising dinner held at Protea Hotel in Kampala under the theme “Make A Difference, Save A Life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whisper’s [Children’s Hospital] is a charity run by a woman, whose empowerment I wanted to support, so that the vulnerable children supported by the hospital are given a chance to a healthy life. As a family, we believe our donation will support their efforts. We are happy to be a part of this,” said Emolyne as she handed over the cheque.

The UK based Ugandan businesswoman hailed the charity organization based in Jinja for provided the critical health services to children in not only Jinja but also surrounding areas.

“The health and wellbeing of any community is so important and we all must come together and assist those who are underserved.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Emolyne noted that her family had made an additional donation of $6,000 ( shs21 million) towards the servicing and maintenance of the ambulance.

Speaking at the function, Cejpkova said her vision is to provide decent and affordable services to the underprivileged, and to revive trust in charity and humanity, noting that they are looking for funds to treat 3000 malnourished children at the hospital

“We are currently looking for funds to treat over 3,000 dying and malnourished children at the hospital. This has been due to the high rates of children lacking a proper balanced diet. We hope this event will help us raise awareness, treat our patients, especially those suffering from sickle cells and also procure quality and reliable pediatrics equipment, “Cejpkova said.

“We are so grateful to Emolyne and her family for their kind and generous hearts. They are some of our pioneer donors, and having her as our goodwill ambassador has given us tremendous inspiration to continue striving to ensure we accomplish our mission.”

The commissioner for Maternal and Child Health in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Jessica Nsungwa who represented the Health Minister, Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng applauded the generous donation by Emolyne and her family and urged other Ugandans to assist government efforts in providing such services .

“I am very pleased to see a driven and successful Ugandan businesswoman in the diaspora come home to help her fellow Ugandans. We saw our community come together during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is that spirit we appeal to on this occasion to generously donate to establishments such as Whisper’s Hospital, who we as a ministry recognize as an entity doing a lot with very little,” Dr. Nsungwa said.

“The sickle cells disease is on the rise in Uganda, and Whisper’s Hospital with their free sickle cell clinic are able to provide all the medication required including carrying out blood tests, because of the generous support from their donors. As the Ministry of Health, we applaud these efforts and continue to provide support. We call upon like-minded Ugandans to also assist,” she said.