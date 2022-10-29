Police have said its officers deflated NUP official, Sauda Madada’s vehicle tyres because she refused to stop after being involved in an accident.

On Friday, reports circulated on social media that Madada had been shot by police and was missing.

However, the deputy police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, Luke Owoyesigyire has dismissed the claims as untrue, saying officers only deflated Madada’s tyres because she had refused to heed the police commands of stopping after being involved in an accident.

Preliminary investigations by police at Kira road indicate that the accident happened at about 8:25 am when Madada who was driving a motor vehicle UBM 436E was overtaking during the heavy traffic jam and knocked a motorcycle Bajaj Boxer registration number UFQ 517 being ridden by Isabirye Ashraf, 25.

It is said that Madada immediately reversed upon seeing a police vehicle on routine patrol and stepped on the rider who was already down.

Owoyesigyire noted that she gained access to Mulimira road via Passover up to Kamwokya, joining the old Kira road to Kisota road where police pursuing patrol vehicle deflated the tyres of the car after continuously refusing to heed the police call to stop.

”The vehicle came to a halt, while trying to arrest the suspect, she allegedly threw a tantrum and began undressing, prompting the officers to take her to Malcolm medical centre Kisasi for medical attention which was the nearest medical facility,” Owoyesigyire said.

He added that the police and documentation later towed her vehicle was recovered from her while the victim was taken to Mulago hospital for treatment.

Owoyesigyire further noted that they have been notified that Madada left the medical facility where the police left her.

He appealed to her to report herself to the police as they retrieve the CCTV footage to help guide in the investigation.

