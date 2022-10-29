Learn to appreciate good things in life. It’s okay to tell someone that they are the best leg you have had. Learn to say thank you.

Good sex is rare. Great sex is scarce. So when you get someone who takes you to a level you have never been, appreciate. Learn to thank the people that lay you in ways your sex parts remember.

ADVERTISEMENT

People normally don’t appreciate the best sex partners because they are insecure. They feel that the moment they do, the other person will have something to hold against them. This is wrong.

It is wrong for you not to appreciate something good because you feel that when you do, they will use it against you. It is also wrong to use someone’s appreciation against them. It is sheer backwardness.

When someone shows effort to give you a good time, appreciate them. Appreciate how tight they are for you. You have no idea how people are dying to feel those walls wrapped around their machine gun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people don’t know that it should be hard to push it in and pull it out, no matter how wet it is. That first entrance should feel like you are entering the forbidden land. Appreciate when you get this type of choockie.

Appreciate a woman who gives you water. Natural clean cream. Someone who gets wet for you even when they are going down on you. You have no idea how it is rare these days to get natural clean water. Appreciate.

Learn to appreciate a man who gets hard for you in this economy. In fact, give him more water for just that. Times are hard, and some people don’t get hard anymore.

Men are going through the most. Appreciate a man who goes the extra mile to make sure you have a good time. He carries that massage oil to make sure you get to relax before he slides inside.

Men who think outside the box to give you a good time are rare. If he shows effort, appreciate him. If he feeds you before he eats you, appreciate him. Stop complaining for a minute and look him straight in the eyes and say thank you for doing me right.

Good sex goes beyond the pumping. The in and out. Good sex comes with effort. A little bit of tongue here, moaning, water and everything in between.

Great sex involves so many other things. Massage oils, a lot of tongue, words that make you wet or hard, sex styles that hit all the right spots and moaning in the language you understand most.

After all is said and done, learn to say, I needed that and thank you for delivering. It doesn’t hurt to do just that.

Till next time, if it is good, appreciate it.