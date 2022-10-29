Government has with immediate effect suspended visitations and leavers’ parties in all schools around the country to help control the spread of Ebola virus.

In an October, 28, circular by the Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary, as the country is experiencing the outbreak of the Ebola virus disease which poses a great danger if its spread is not controlled, there is need to control the concentration of persons as this would lead to easy spread.

“In this regard, the Ministry of Education and Sports has with immediate effect suspended all school visitation days and leavers parties until the end of the current school term. Learners in boarding institutions should also be discouraged from making non-essential trips out of the school,” the circular says.

According to the ministry, given that some positive cases have now been confirmed among learners from families from unknown contacts, it is necessary to strengthen the existing infection prevention measures at school level.

“On the advice of the Ministry of Health and the national taskforce, institutions of learning have remained open. However, as per our earlier circular, the management of all learning institutions is required to take extra care to ensure effective infection prevention and control by strictly observing and implementing the standard operating procedures provided by the Ministry of Health.”

The development comes on the backdrop of an increase in the number of reported Ebola cases in the country.

Figures from the Ministry of Health indicate that the cumulative number of people infected with Ebola is now at 95 and 15 of these are in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Seven of the 15 are members of one family whose member came from Kassanda district but later died of Ebola.

The Ministry of Health recently revealed they are looking for 300 contacts of the 15 confirmed Ebola cases in Kampala.

Recently, the Uganda Medical Association president, Dr. Samuel Oledo recommended lockdown as one of the measures to control the spread of the Ebola virus in Kampala.

However, the ministry has ruled out the lockdown but urged members of the public to follow standard operating procedures put in place.