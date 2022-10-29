Prime Minister Rt. Honourable Nabbanja Friday morning inaugurated the 4th ABC showroom at 5th Street Industrial area in Kampala.

The bath and sanitary ware showroom which is arguably the largest of its kind in East Africa, is a facility that will help to showcase different products to the public as well as bring a great shopping experience.

During the unveiling of the showroom, Rt. Hon. Nabbanja emphasised the role of investments like ABC that are enabling job creation and economic growth in the country and also urged ABC to invest more in build and buy Uganda.

“We now hope to see more products with the label made in Uganda. But we also commend the high innovative and quality standards of the products.” said the Prime Minister.

She also added that she is excited to note that an international standard showroom has been brought closer to Ugandans.

The ABC Group International chairman stated that ABC is looking to continue its culture of offering high-quality products for its clientele in East Africa.

“We are set on setting up a food processing plant and furniture production. We intend to create more jobs and contribute to the growth of a country we believe in,” said Muhammed Madani.

The President of Green Economy East Africa and Chairman Olim Group – Edwin Musiime commended ABC for ensuring that the showroom carries products that are eco-friendly and are part of the sustainability value chain.

The showroom is offering some of the most trusted and quality products like Hansgrohe, Laufen, TOTO, and Latricrete which are globally accredited. It is a collection of world known brands that manufacture tiles, bathtubs, shower cabins, toilets, granite, bathroom accessories and more.

ABC Group started its journey in 1998 in India and is currently in nine countries including Uganda Rwanda, Tanzania and Congo. The brand has spread its wings in international operations especially in India, Middle East and on the African continent.