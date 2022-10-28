Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has surpassed its revenue collection target by Shs 286.4 billion for the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.

The tax body was tasked to collect Shs 5.13 trillion in the first quarter of the financial year, but it has been able to collect Shs 5.4 trillion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was revealed during a news press conference organised by the tax body that focused on the revenue performance for the first quarter of this financial year July-September 2022/23, and administrative and policy measures that have enabled us to mobilise the revenue collected.

John Musinguzi, Commissioner General at URA, said this represents a 105.58% improved performance and a revenue increase of Shs 958 billion (21.47%) compared to the same period in the previous financial year (July to September 2021).

Domestic revenue net collections were shs 3.1 trillion against a target of Shs 3 trillion, resulting in a surplus of shs 135 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Direct domestic taxes registered a surplus of shs 37.49 billion, non-tax revenue posted a surplus of shs 146.86 billion, while indirect domestic taxes posted a deficit of shs 51.41 billion,” said Musinguzi

According to the URA boss, the major surpluses were registered in PAYE that is shs 86 billion, casino tax Shs 17 billion, corporate tax shs 15 billion, tax on bank interest shs 5 billion and rental tax 1.5 billion.

On the other hand, slight shortfalls were incurred in withholding shs 63 billion, VAT 41 billion, Local Excise Duty (LED) Shs 10 billion and treasury bills Shs 8 billion.

Musinguzi explained that customs countrywide enforcement operations during the period of July to September 2022 led to a recovery of Shs 23 billion.