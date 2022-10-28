The Ugandan army(UPDF) has partnered with the Local Governments of Manafwa and Mbale districts to promote orchard farming and environmental conservation in the Elgon Sub-region.

The launch of fruits distribution and planting was conducted at the Military Police Barracks in Mbale City.

Speaking at function, the Resident City Commissioner (RCC) for Mbale City Ahmad Wasaki commended President Museveni and the army leadership for conducting the last edition of the defence forces week that realized the need for environmental protection in the Elgon Sub-region.

” We are here to enforce the presidential directive on environmental conservation and protection.”

He urged residents to work towards the promotion and protection of the environment since it’s now criminal to engage in unlawful activities like wetland encroachment and deforestation.

The Zonal Commander Lt Col John Luyima, who spoke on behalf of the UPDF third Infantry Division Commander Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe, noted that UPDF will always stay committed to steering activities that cause social economic transformation to the people of the Elgon Sub-region and beyond.

“As UPDF we are delighted and remain focused towards the course for the promotion of fruit production and having a conducive ecosystem for our people,” he said.

He promised that the same activities will eventually roll out to other districts but in a phased manner.

Mbale City mayor, Namugali Cassim, appreciated the good gesture from UPDF of extending fruit tree seedlings to residents.

He called upon beneficiaries to ensure the steady growth of all the seedlings.

He noted that besides environmental conservation, the fruit seedlings will benefit people in the Elgon Sub – region with food and have some economic value.

The region was recently hit by recent torrential rains causing loss of lives and property.

” It’s very easy to cut a tree but sometimes difficult to destroy a fruit tree as it offers food,” he said.

The City Environmental Offer Nyaribi Rhoda who spoke on behalf of the environmental team alluded that besides fruit production and acting as wind breakers , the fruit planting initiative also helps to moderate climatic conditions and provides a good breeze for humanity.

She explained that the green campaign plan is targeting to plant over a million trees for each constituency and aims at mitigating effects caused by climatic change.

” As environmentalists, we are committed to ensure that these seedlings are planted ,watered and monitored,” she noted.

She also requested for more fruit tree seedlings from UPDF.

The target beneficiaries for phase one tree seedlings distribution are schools and organized communities in Mbale City, Mbale and Manafwa Districts with each government administrative unit taking 1500 fruit seedlings.

The 5000 fruit tree seedlings that were earlier donated by One million tree international company to support the 41st army week and defence forces activities will be distributed and planted in selected areas around the Elgon Sub -region.

The availed organic species included mangoes, guavas , ovacados and jackfruits.

Also present at the launch of the fruit tree seedlings initiative included Banja Hamza the deputy RCC in charge of the Industrial Division), Kagenyi Lukka ( Deputy RDC Manafwa) and Recheal Kakungulu from One Million Tree International.

Others included: Wotunya Peter Henry ( Chief Administrative Officer for Manafwa), Racheal Nambuya (District Education Officer, Manafwa) and Waluku John Inspector of Schools for Mbale City, among others.