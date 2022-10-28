The Ministry of Health has said that the cost of imposing a lockdown over the climbing cases of Ebola needs to be reviewed seriously if a decision for the same is to be made.

According to Dr Diana Atwine, the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, the rumours of an impending lockdown have grown, but there is no such plan.

“We have heard the rumours in some circles, the ministry has no such a plan because a lockdown is not just carried out, the costs of imposing a lockdown are serious and one does not just impose it,” Atwine said.

She added that even the lockdowns imposed on Mubende and Kassanda districts were forced due to the fact that the districts had become epicentres of Ebola.

“That is why we did not lock down Kagadi, and Kyegegwa because we realised the problem with these two districts. We shall also soon release the lockdown there,” she added.

Atwine’s comments come as various media outlets speculated that Kampala was on the verge of a lockdown following the confirmation of Ebola in the country’s capital.

At least six school-age children tested positive for Ebola, including a P.7 candidate in Kampala’s Rubaga Division.

According to the health ministry, the candidate was responding well to treatment and was already in isolation.

It has already been at least 36 days after the country’s ebola outbreak was declared. The overall number of confirmed cases by end of Thursday, October 28, 2022, was 109, with 30 dying from this fatal disease, 34 being treated and improving, and 45 still being treated.

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng cautioned parents and schools in Kampala to increase vigilance and adherence to the standard operating procedures if the virus is to be contained.