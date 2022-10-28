The National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) together with the Office of the Prime Minister have launched a bean growing project in Karamoja sub region as part of interventions to address the food insecurity which has plagued the sub region.

The beans are expected to address food insecurities because they are highly drought tolerant, fast growing and have a high nutritional value.

ADVERTISEMENT

While interfacing with leaders from Karamoja sub region, Mary Goretti Kitutu, the minister for Karamoja revealed that despite securing funding for the implementation of the project, Karamoja still needs to address challenge of mindset change, which often frustrates key projects intended to transform the region.

“The people in Karamoja have ideas but their mindset must change,” she said.

Kitutu said there is need for the adoption of mechanised agriculture to strengthen food security in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Director General in charge of Agriculture Technology Promotion at the National Agricultural Research Organisation,(NARO) Kasim Sadek told The NilePost that various fast maturing and drought resistant bean varieties will be planted