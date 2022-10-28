Government has appealed to all agro input dealers to register trademarks of all genuine products they sell to farmers in a bid to fight counterfeit products in the agricultural sector.

This can be done through seeking intellectual property rights from producers of genuine agro input products manufacturers both local and internationally.

The development was reached at in the capacity building training by Uganda Registration Service Bureau(URSB) and the Anti Counterfeit Network (ACN) of agro input dealers from across the country in a meeting that was held in Kampala.

Speaking to the dealers, Dr. Ronett Atukunda, a senior researcher at Uganda Registration Service Bureau noted that counterfeit agro inputs products have discouraged many people from agriculture and opted for other economic activities.

According to her, the latest research conducted in hotspot counterfeit areas of Mbale, Sironko and Lira, indicates that 53% of seed inputs and pesticides are fake. There is therefore an urgent need to sensitise all stakeholders starting from farmers and dealers who must sell only genuine products.

“We urge all agro input dealers to form associations. They will be able to negotiate with manufacturers of genuine products and acquire their intellectual property rights including sole distributorship where applicable,” she said.

With such development, she said that it will steadily build a culture of buying only genuine products thereby protecting the agricultural sector which is mostly affected by counterfeits according to findings.

The Executive Director of Anti Counterfeit Network Fred Muwema reiterated the need for agro input dealers to register trademarks of products they sell and that government should label such shops as “Genuine Dealer” to save farmers.

“Fake inputs affect food security and food sovereignty of Uganda and we have had cases where our products are rejected and very soon Uganda may fail to export any agricultural products to the world market because the world is becoming more sensitive about health. Since we have advantage in agriculture, we should not destroy it by contaminating our food with dangerous substances,” he said.

The dealers under their umbrella body of Uganda National Agricultural input Dealers(UNADA) welcomed the move and promised to encourage their members to seek rights of only original products.