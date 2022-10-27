President Museveni has asked the women movement to help deal with and change beliefs, especially among the society if their fight for women is to be successful.

Describing the current efforts as old win in new bottles, Museveni said there is need to ensure something new is done to ensure tangible results.

“My challenge to African lawyers and intellectuals is that it is not correct to go on just talking. Stop putting new win in old bottles. All intellectuals need holistic understanding of this issue For example, when I appoint women vice president I am sending signal to everybody that girls are capable of serving. You need to realise that the issue saying women are inferior comes right from traditional society. You need to change this,” Museveni said.

The president was on Wednesday speaking during the opening ceremony of the three-day 17th International Association of Women Judges Africa Region Conference at the Commonwealth Resort Hotel, Munyonyo in Kampala.

Museveni explained that intellectuals, including women judges ought to push for universal education to ensure everyone, including girls attain education and this way, they will have been emancipated.

“The women movement should support the idea of universal education so that it is not interfered with. If there is free education for all, the biggest beneficiary will be the girls but it is the opposite here and girls are the first to drop out of school. The women movement needs to come out strongly on this because an educated woman knows what to do and is not easy to manipulate by anyone.”

According to Museveni, there is need to change the old setting that sees women as inferior in society, noting that this way, they will have been empowered.

He cited an example of a common belief that females don’t inherit property, especially for their fathers that he said is archaic.

The president insisted that there is need to ensure women are part of the money economy to ensure they can provide for themselves their basic needs, other than waiting for men to provide for them.

“The second route to women emancipation is ensuring they are part of the money economy. Once they all wake up and are engaged in the money economy, they can use different tactics to be well off. This is the gospel that you the intellectuals including judges should preach.”

“If you do that, it will be much easier to consolidate the gains of women movement. We should discuss rights and foundation of society so as to have a new container for new wine and not new container for old wine.”

Metamorphosis of society

The president said in general, there is need for a complete metamorphosis of the African society to match their counterparts, especially from Europe that have moved ahead in every aspect of life.

“There has been social economic transformation for the last 600 years in Europe. For example the structure of European society was aristocratic, feudalists, peasants and artisans but you come to 1789, during the time of French revolution, their society metamorphosed. If you go to Europe today and look for peasants, they are no longer there. They have disappeared and it is the same with feudalists. They have the middle class and the skilled working class. It is what we should have here in Africa.”

The conference was held under the theme; ” women judges; breaking barriers to equal justice and strengthening institutions.”

The conference attracted over 300 delegates from 13 countries.