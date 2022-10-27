The ambassador of Uganda to Turkey, Nusura Tiperu has presented her credentials to the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This was on Tuesday during a meeting with the Turkish president at the Presidential Complex, Ankara.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiperu, the former East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP was posted in Ankara in December 2022 as President Museveni appointed 41 new ambassadors and high commissioners.

On Tuesday, Ambassador Tiperu was officially received by President Erdogan as she continues her task of bolstering further relations between the two countries.

It is worth noting that the Uganda Embassy in Ankara was inaugurated in 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, the relations between Turkey and Uganda have been developing steadily backed by high level visits between the two countries and the willingness of both countries to work together.

In terms of trade, available data shows that trade volumes between the two countries increased from $41m in 2019, to $63m in 2020. The volunes increased to $71m in 2021 and are expected to rise further.

On the other hand, Turkey offers scholarships to over 100 Ugandan students pursuing higher education in various institutions in Turkey.

The number of students is expected to grow bigger as Ugandans get become more confident with the presence of an embassy in the host country.