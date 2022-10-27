The Ministry of Health has cautioned parents and schools in Kampala to increase vigilance and adherence to the standard operating procedures following confirmed cases of ebola among some students in Rubaga division in Kampala.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, the minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng revealed that six school-going children in three schools in this division have tested positive for ebola.

She said one of the children is a primary seven candidate who is preparing to sit for PLE, noting that 170 contacts from these schools have been listed for follow up.

“The P.7 candidate is in isolation. I must state here that I feel for the parent and I feel for the P7 candidate. We have discussed this case and we all agreed that he is illegible to the trial drug,” she said.

Aceng said that at least 3,000 people are to get vaccinated against the disease as the ministry of Health begins trials for three ebola vaccines.

Those to be vaccinated include contacts of those infected with ebola as well as the frontline health workers.

The students who tested positive for ebola South Sudan-Strain are part of the contacts of the fatal case from Kassanda district who passed on in Mulago hospital recently.

It is now 35 days since the declaration of the ebola outbreak. The total number of confirmed cases stands at 109 of whom 30 have succumbed to this deadly disease while 34 have been treated and have improved while 45 are under treatment.

To stop further exportation of cases into other parts of the country, President Museveni directed the restricting of movements into and out of the districts of Mubende and Kassanda.