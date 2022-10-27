By Arthur Matsiko

Naturally, childbearing can be a simple experience for most couples. To others, however, infertility can be a devastating nightmare.

Under normal circumstances, a couple that is entrapped in the traumas of childlessness should seek treatment together.

The World Health Organisation defines infertility as a disease of the male or female reproductive system defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected intercourse without using contraception.

From this definition, you realise the cause of childlessness is by one partner or both.

To my disappointment, however, most men especially in Uganda rarely accompany their spouses to the hospital to seek answers to the absence of children in their homes.

Those few men who go with their spouses to consult a fertility doctor deserve an applause, irrespective of the outcomes of the checkups.

Usually, men have a misperception that having an erection, penetrative coitus and ejaculation is guarantee that he can make woman pregnant.

Although this has been the standard when it comes to how one views natural conception, it is still a subject that most men are misinformed about.

In my line of duty, I receive hundreds of questions about infertility on a daily. Thus, today I want to address the issue of men with low sperm count (oligospermia) and those without at all (azoospermia).

In natural conception, a man requires at least 15 million sperm cells per millilitre of his semen. This means the oligospermic man (man with low sperm count) will not impregnate a woman naturally, according to Male Infertility Made Easy by Dr Edward Tamale-Sali.

However, such a man will never know his infertility factor until semen analysis is done and proper management is prescribed. Usually, such men are given sperm boosters, or are recommended to use In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), a procedure where sperm is mixed with the woman’s eggs in the laboratory under the help of a microscope.

The other male infertility factor I want to put emphasis on is azoospermia. This is the absence of sperm cells in a man’s semen.

Through my experience and interaction with various patients, azoospermia knocks men below their belts. Although oligospermia contributes up to 95 per cent of causes of infertility in me, azoospermia is more heart-wrecking. Meanwhile, in most cases both conditions know no age.

In July this year, I interacted with a relatively young couple (man was 27, while the spouse was 25) that had come to Women’s Hospital International & Fertility Centre.

They had spent five years in a childless marriage. They told me they had shuttled to various clinics, herbalists and had contemplated visiting a witchdoctor in search for the eluding gift of a child.

After consultations while they awaited their tests and scan results, we had a talk from my desk, as is always the case with most of our patients. Upon receiving their results, the man was overpowered by emotions upon learning he had azoospermia.

His wife was diagnosed with no infertility. For close to 10 minutes, this gentleman laid his head on my desk, which he left flowing with his tears.

After a while, we discussed the cost of treatment and the duo returned home to prepare for the next step in their treatment. This couple is just one of the many men who are diagnosed with oligospermia and azoospermia.

Meanwhile, these are increasing cases due to factors such as mumps, retrograde ejaculation, testicular torsion, sexually transmitted diseases from multiple sexual partners, diabetes, cigarette smoking, hormonal failure, and alcoholism, among others.

Nonetheless, all hope is not lost because assisted reproductive technologies keep advancing daily. Thankfully, Africa is now blessed with various fertility doctors and hospital where answers are sought.

Therefore, before blaming each other as a couple after years of childlessness in marriage, visit the doctors and you shall have a complete family.

The author is Communication and Public Relations Officer, Women’s Hospital International & Fertility Centre, Kampala.

