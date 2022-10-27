As part of the strategy to restrict the spread of Ebola, only 100 Members of Parliament (MPs) out of the more than 500 MPs will participate in legislative sittings.

This announcement was issued by the administration of parliament ahead of the start of business next week.

With parliament due to resume sittings on November 1st, the leadership of parliament and the minister of health have asked for the decongestion of the August House as one of the measures to avoid getting Ebola.

While MPs say the rules are stringent and would disrupt activity in parliament, they believe it is the only way to prevent the spread of Ebola.

Some, though, told NBS Television on Wednesday that they must find better ways of conducting business for the sake of the country.

“We have received a report from the Ministry of Health asking us to decongest Parliament and that is why the Speaker Anita Among told us that we shall have sittings of only 100 people,” Solomon Silwany, the commissioner of Parliament said.

With some political experts putting parliament on the spot for dubious commercial dealings, several legislators claim the majority of unfinished resolutions will be priority.

While the government boasts of expediting over 60 bills, questions remain about whether these are subject to public requests.

It has already been at least 35 days after the country’s ebola outbreak was declared. The overall number of confirmed cases is 109, with 30 dying from this fatal disease, 34 being treated and improving, and 45 still being treated.