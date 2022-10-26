An Iranian man nicknamed the “dirtiest man in the world” for not taking a shower for decades has died at the age of 94, state media reported.

Amou Haji, who did not wash for more than half a century, lived an isolated life and never married.

ADVERTISEMENT

He died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah in the southern province of Fars.

Haji had avoided showering over fears of “getting sick”, the agency quoted a local official as saying.

But “for the first time a few months ago, villagers had taken him to a bathroom to wash,” state media reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers said Haji’s skin had not touched soap and water for decades

A short documentary film titled “The Strange Life of Amou Haji” was made about his life in 2013, according to Iranian media outlets.

It is believed he decided to live in isolation after suffering from an emotional setback in his youth.