The leader of the National Economic and Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) Joseph Kabuleta has said the death of Jakana Nadduli, the son to NRM honcho Abdul Nadduli has placed the opposition at a very huge risk.

Jakana was found dead at his father’s home located at Lusenke Village in Wobulenzi Town Council, Luweero District. He died under unknown circumstances in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, Kabuleta said Nadduli was part of this revolution, but he’s now one of the biggest losers, adding that he has not gained from the regime because all his children have died under unclear reasons.

“Every opposition person is on his or her own and God for us all. All these mysterious deaths have placed the opposition at a very huge risk. A lot of injustices are happening now under this government but you(Ugandans) are trying to stay silent,” said Kabuleta.

Kabuleta demanded for a clear report about the death of Jakana who he said was arrested alive but came back in a bad condition subsequently after which he died.

“It has been the order of the day not to give us a report but if the government can’t give us the right report about the death of Jakana, we will create our own report because we see what’s going on. By the way, a revolution that eats its own children is a failed one,” said Kabuleta.

He noted that segregation, nepotism, and corruption should be fought that’s why Ugandans need change.

“I used to listen to Jakana’s podcast. He was a proud Muganda and Ugandan who had a lot of truth to say he spoke confidently & knowledgeably and he died for just speaking his mind,” he said.