We can’t tell for sure whether the website of government procurement body, the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) was hacked or not but whatever it is, it does not look good especially for the person in charge of the website.

Instead of giving tips to companies on how they can win contracts, the website posted tips for women on how to treat Sugar Daddies. The post was eventually taken down but after it had been captured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Part of the post read: “Sugar daddies are usually active and insecure about their libido. Sugar babies are often times busy people in the same situation as sugar daddies, who will be both students or perhaps working. Sugars babies may be women of any age or perhaps profession, which include single mothers, entrepreneurs, and university students. They are the perfect match for a sugar daddy, as well as the rewards be worthwhile. This kind of relationship can be a great purchase in your future! There are plenty of ways to meet up with a sugar daddy, and you can be a part of it!” the post on the website noted.

An avid reader of Nile Post joked that it appears the website had employed the services of “Miss D” to soothe firms that lose out on government bids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miss D is a sex and love therapist who writes a popular and widely read column for Nile Post on Saturdays.