Roots Band and Joseph Sax were some of the great entertainers who graced the inaugural Piknik Fest held last weekend at Nyasi Eco Resort, sponsored by Baileys Delight , a product of Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL).

The resort ,located in Kajjansi within a scenic environment surrounded by a forest and manmade lakes delivered a perfectly serene setting for the festival, which kicked off with an Amapiano set delivered by Kaks DJ as guests basked in the cool afternoon breeze and enjoyed camel rides.

After his set, Joseph Sax took the stage with a delightful performance that saw attendees jam to covers of CKay’s Love Nwantiti, Azawi’s Lo Fit, Sheebah’s Wankoona and Ayra Starr’s Rush – which was a crowd favourite.

Once he was done, the phenomenal Roots Band carried on for most of the evening, starting with a cover of Ne-Yo’s So Sock, Sauti Sol’s Suzanna, in addition to renditions of classics like Bob Marley’s Redemption Song, Aretha Franklin’s You Make Me Feel, Miriam Makeba’s Malaika and others.

The evening also featured a performance from The Mighty Poet, who spiced up the evening with her powerful brand of spoken word poetry as the guests enjoyed servings of Baileys Delight.

“The Piknik Fest is set in a wonderful and serene environment that gives all who attend a true appreciation of the African outdoors. As a brand, it is a great opportunity for us to interact with and create experiences for our consumers who are looking for playful and creative ways to find joy with friends and loved ones,” said UBL’s Innovations Project Manager, Simon Lapyem.