The Princess Royal, Princess Anne accompanied by her husband Sir Tim Laurence, arrived in the country on Tuesday to undertake a four-day visit to Uganda.

The visit is in support of a number of her patronages.

The Princess Royal started the visit on Tuesday at the Medical Research Council (MRC), Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), Ugandan Research Unit.

Her Royal Highness is Chancellor of LSHTM, and their Uganda unit is an internationally recognised centre of excellence.

During the visit, the Princess toured the facilities and learnt more about the unit’s work to conduct high quality, energy efficient research that is contributing to the development of strong health policies for the control of infectious and non-communicable diseases.

Her Royal Highness later had an audience with the President Museveni.

Museveni said in a tweet that he shared dinner with the Princess Royal and her husband. He said that they talked about different patronages she has come to support.

I was hosted to a dinner by Her Royal Highness, Princess Royal and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Kampala. We talked about the different patronages she has come to support here. I welcome her and wish her good luck. pic.twitter.com/XjDB73qiA5 — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) October 26, 2022

The Princess Royal and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence were scheduled to visit Salama school today before it caught fire and killed 11 students.