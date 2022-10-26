The Duchess of Sussex says genealogical testing has revealed that she is “43% Nigerian”.

In the latest episode of her Spotify original podcast, Archetypes, Meghan told Nigerian-American talk show host Ziwe Fumudoh that she “had my genealogy done a couple of years ago”.

When Fumudoh asked “what are you?”, Meghan replied that she was “43% Nigerian”.

“I’m going to start to dig deeper into all this because anybody that I’ve told, especially Nigerian women, are like ‘What!'” she added.

Source: BBC