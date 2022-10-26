The Apostolic Nunciature of Uganda has announced the appointment of Rev. Fr. Dominic Eibu as the new bishop of Kotido diocese.

According to the Apostolic Nuncio of Uganda, Luigi Bianco, Eibu was appointed by Pope Francis on October 25, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eibu replaces Rt Rev Guiseppe Filippi who after serving since 2009, resigned upon reaching the canonical age limit.

Accordingly, Bishop Filippi will be serving as the apostolic administrator of Kotido Diocese until the day of the canonical possession of the new bishop.

”The Apostolic Nunciature desires to congratulate the new Bishop Rt Rev Dominic Eibu, M.C.C.J and to invoke abundant blessings upon his pastoral ministry. Many thanks to Rt Rev Guiseppe Filippi, M.C.CJ for his generous service as Bishop of Kotido since 2009,” the statement from the Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Rev. Fr. Dominic Eibu the new bishop of Kotido?

Born April 30, 1970, Bishop Dominic Eibu, M.C.C.J. completed his studies in theology at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.

He gave his perpetual vows on January 12, 2002 and was ordained a priest on August 15, 2002. He was subsequently awarded a licentiate in Arabic and Islamic studies in Cairo, Egypt, and then at the Pontifical Institute of Arabic and Islamic Studies in Rome.

He has held the several offices including; director of the Comboni Primary School in Khartoum (2005-2016); vice superior general of the Combonian Province of Khartoum (2008-2013); member and secretary of the College of Consultors (2013-2016).

He is currently parish priest of the Sacred Heart of Jesus parish in Cairo, vice superior general of Egypt-Sudan, and member of the Education Committee of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.