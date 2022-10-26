By David Serumaga

Few days ago, the Certified FIFA and CAF football safety and security officer, Dixon Bond Okello came out on one of his social media platforms (Facebook) and criticized the ongoing developments in the construction of Nakivubo Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Okello seems to be having a personal grudge with people who are adding value to Uganda’s sports industry like Hajji Hamis Kiggundu, the developer of Nakivubo Stadium.

If it is not jealousy and maliciousness, Mr. Okello might be an enemy of progress because it is undeserved for a senior sports official to equate the progress and development of Nakivubo Stadium to ‘bullfighting arena’.

It is puzzling for someone like Okello who will be a direct beneficiary of this stadium to start criticizing and throwing dust on Uganda’s next modern stadium which is Nakivubo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uganda celebrated when Mr. Okello was selected to head the security matters at the final of Total Africa Cup of Nations in 2019 between Senegal and Algeria.

I do not know why Mr. Okello does not show love to people who succeed yet we celebrated him when he was on topmost.

At his capacity as a sports security expert and a Ugandan who wishes his country well, Mr. Okello would have moved directly to Nakivubo Stadium to inspect the progress of this modern project or request to meet the developer, Hajji Hamis Kiggundu who would have taken him through the plan for this project and how it will look like.

This would have been a mature approach of understanding the progress of Nakivubo Stadium but not looking at a picture and then making vague conclusions spreading criticism.

However, it’s our role, the patriotic Ugandans, to inform people like Mr. Okello about the progress of Uganda’s next modern stadium.

Currently, the development of Nakivubo Stadium is at 75% and the 35000-seater facility is also expected to house other sports activities like athletics, netball, bodybuilding, boxing, fitness centers among other high standard sports facilities.

Besides the ordinary section, the stadium will have VIP, VVIP and executive wings that will have a seating capacity of 20 people with a lot of amenities.

I am reliably informed that this world class facility will also have two cinema halls with a seating capacity of 300 people, six big restaurants on top of the nice dressing rooms, the home and visiting teams will have medical rooms, referee’s room among others.

If it wasn’t the effect of Covid-19, which led us into a long lockdown and high cost of production, this modern facility would have been completed but never-the-less, come 2025, Uganda will be hosting its national, continental and international games from Nakivubo Stadium because the building team has done surveys in countries with internationally recognized stadiums and the beautiful ideas are being implemented here.

I can assure Ugandans that the developer of this modern stadium, Hajji Hamis Kiggundu is on track to not only complete the work in the shortest time possible, but also to make a statement about the capacity of Ugandans to do the best.

To be realistic, this is not just a stadium but a legacy and clear illustration that if Uganda is to develop, it’s our responsibility as Ugandans to develop our motherland.

I pledge to help people like Mr. Okello to access Nakivubo Stadium so that he can have a guided tour on the progress and development of this facility so that he can speak from an informed view.

David Serumaga is a patriotic and concerned Ugandan

[email protected]