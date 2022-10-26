By Prof. George William Nasinyama

Unicaf University, which has now received the license to operate in Uganda and is regulated by the National Council for Higher Education of Uganda is a multi-campus, pan-African University, with university campuses or Learning Centers in 12 African Countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unicaf University is accredited by the local regulators and in addition by the British Accreditation Council.

The is part of the Unicaf Organisation, the leading online and blended higher education platform with 60,000 students and thousands of graduates from 160 countries. Students graduate with internationally recognised Bachelor, Master’s and Doctoral degrees and have advanced in their respective careers.

Unicaf offers affordable, flexible, international quality tertiary education, available to eligible applicants across the world, in collaboration with reputable universities in the UK, USA and Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Unicaf University state-of-the-art campus in Kampala is equipped to facilitate face-to-face Student-Professor engagement in a conducive academic environment, as well as to provide access to an advanced Virtual Learning Environment, via a cutting-edge digital platform that enables our students to pursue their university studies uninterrupted by college closures or other measures to contain the pandemic.

So, Unicaf University in Uganda provides study opportunities to all eligible Ugandans through partial scholarships, easy payment plans, flexible 24/7 access to study materials and the opportunity to learn and interact with professors and fellow students from many different countries of the world.

Through Unicaf, our students can access study programmes of leading Unicaf University, as well as programmes of reputable British and USA universities associated with the Organization

The university offers a wide range of short professional courses, lasting between four and six weeks.

These short professional courses focus on professional skills development and career-building topics and are offered fully online, via Unicaf’s state-of-the-art Virtual Learning Environment.

The Unicaf VLE, is available through any mobile or desktop device, enables access to study materials 24/7, regular contact with tutors, access to an extensive e-library collection, and networking with students and professionals in many different countries and cultures.

Online delivery of course material through the Unicaf VLE employs modern technologies and methods, (like videos, quizzes, group projects and more), which assist learning by making it more enjoyable and interesting

On October 26th, 2022, Unicaf University and BrighterMonday Uganda hosted the Career Day Forum for professionals and career starters to learn, engage and take advantage of the university’s unique blend of programme offerings and scholarship opportunities.

The partners held two joint events to cater for the career professionals in the corporate sector & the career starters and undergraduates.

The career professionals’ session focused on “Corporate Upskilling and Reskilling for the Future” where Mr. Abdul Makubuya Kigozi, the Organizational Development Manager at NSSF Uganda was the keynote speaker.

The aim for this session was to emphasize to career professionals the need for continuous skills development if they are to remain relevant in a highly competitive global world. And Unicaf University’s affordable and flexible delivery of online courses is the gateway to career professionals who need the balance between advancing their careers and education without disruption.

The afternoon session was run under the theme of “Career Advancement for Future Professionals” targeting career starters and undergraduates the goal for this session was to highlight benefits of enrolling with any of Unicaf’s partner universities that include; University of East London, University of Suffolk, Liverpool John Moores University & Unicaf University with campuses in Uganda, Zambia and Malawi.

The participants were given an opportunity to walk with generous scholarships for eligible participants at all levels including Bachelors, Master’s and Doctoral degrees from the wide range of programmes offered such as; Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Law, Master’s of Public Administration, MBA (Marketing) or Doctorate of Business Administration among others.

Anyone looking to redeem Unicaf’s generous scholarships and earn an internationally recognized degree award, study without interruption.

Professor George William Nasinyama is the Vice Chancellor Unicaf University in Uganda.