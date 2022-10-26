The Kadhi of Wakiso Muslim District, Sheikh Erias Kigozi has asked Muslims to shun those discouraging them from commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Kigozi made the remarks while presiding over celebrations to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad at Luzige Mosque at Mengo Hill Road in Kampala.

He cited a verse 56, where Allah says “Allah and His Angels send blessings on the Prophet (Muhammad). O you believers, send blessings on him and salute him with all respect.”

He noted that verse is in line with the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad popularly known as Mawlid.

He noted that “the verse didn’t specify the status of believers in terms of highly learned and men of letters, the super-rich nor the royals but rather it addressed believers with a strong passion for the last Prophet Muhammad.”

Kigozi illustrated his religious talk with a story from three early Muslim personalities.

He explained that among them was one who was dragged to the court for failure to pay his debt and when he was arraigned before a judge, he pleaded to be given a chance to go to inform his close family about his impending imprisonment.

However, when the judge asked for his surety, he mentioned Prophet Muhammad who had long died.

According to Kigozi, the three believers often didn’t retire to bed without offering- Swalatul Tahajud (optional prayer) or sending salutations upon the Prophet, which made them experience the divine passion of the Prophet.